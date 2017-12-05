Honor View 10 announced: A flagship dual camera phone with face unlock, priced less than half the Apple iPhone X

Image: Honor

Last week I attended a press event where I took away an Honor 7X for testing. I also had a first glimpse of the upcoming Honor View 10 that will hit US shores in the first half of 2018.

The Honor View 10 (sometimes referred to as the V10) has many of the same elements we have seen in the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, but there are different design teams working on the Honor brands and there are some differences in both software and hardware.

Specs of the Honor View 10 include:

Processor : Kirin 970, octa-core with Mali-G72 GPU

: Kirin 970, octa-core with Mali-G72 GPU Display : 5.99 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution 18:9 LCD (403 ppi) with 2.5D glass

: 5.99 inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution 18:9 LCD (403 ppi) with 2.5D glass Operating system : Huawei EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 Oreo

: Huawei EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 Oreo RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB internal with microSD card slot

: 128GB internal with microSD card slot Cameras : Rear dual 16 megapixel RGB and 20 megapixel monochrome cameras. Front 13 megapixel camera.

: Rear dual 16 megapixel RGB and 20 megapixel monochrome cameras. Front 13 megapixel camera. Battery : 3750 mAh

: 3750 mAh Wireless connectivity : FM radio, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2

: FM radio, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions: 157 x 74.98 x 6.97 mm and 172 grams

The Honor View 10 uses USB Type-C for charging and supports NFC. There is no dust or water resistant rating, but only the Mate 10 Pro has this while the Mate 10 does not. The View 10 also includes face unlock technology, but I did not get a chance to try this out on the sample in the room.

Honor is promoting AI on the View 10 which at this time is primarily focused on machine learning functionality, such as with the camera application. There is also a focus on gaming on the View 10, which makes sense given that the Honor brand is targeted towards younger people.

We may see more about the View 10 at CES since there are currently no pricing or availability details. Given than the Huawei Mate 9 launched earlier this year in the US for $499.99 and the View 10 is priced at €499 in Europe, I imagine we will see the View 10 at a similar price point. It's funny to realize this is still half the price of the Apple iPhone X and at $500 it will be tough to justify a $1,000 phone in 2018.