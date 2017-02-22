Hootsuite buys social analytics firm LifeMetrix

Hootsuite has made another acquisition in the social marketing space, this time scooping up New York-based social analytics firm LifeMetrix. The deal comes just weeks after Hootsuite bought Facebook ads manager AdEspresso for an undisclosed sum.
Hootsuite said the acquisition will bolster its existing social media analytics dashboard, Hootsuite Analytics. The platform is geared toward enterprises looking for ways to track and evaluate the ROI from social ad spending.
Hootsuite has rallied around the concept of social marketing ROI with these last two acquisitions. The AdEspresso deal focused on ad creation and optimization technology, which appeals to companies looking to get more mileage from content and advertising spend. Similarly, LifeMetrix offers tools to understand, track and improve the business impact of social campaigns.
"It's critical for marketers today to prove the impact of social advertising on the company's bottom line," said Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes. "LiftMetrix offers a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use analytics solution that helps our customers make sense of data to maximize social marketing results. LiftMetrix will be a fantastic complement to the Hootsuite platform."
