How Campbell Soup is betting on digital transformation, e-commerce, science to grow sales

Campbell Soup Co. has a bevy of challenges ahead, but is looking to spur growth with a healthy dose of e-commerce, science-backed nutrition and new food production models.

Consider Campbell Soup's move another data point in the ongoing digital transformation chronicles. Every company and industry is being forced into digital transformation and Campbell's CEO Denise Morrison outlined a "future of real food through strategic foresight."

Morrison outlined four growth platforms, which are likely to take a long time to play out. Here's a look:

E-commerce. Morrison said e-commerce will revamp the food industry and give companies like Campbell Soup a more direct relationship with consumers. Campbell Soup is planning meal-kits, buy now functions, integration with recipe sites and dash buttons. The company will also invest in e-commerce platforms and omni channel experiences. What remains to be seen is how these platforms will integrate with retailers and grocers.

Customized snacks with a purpose. The company is investing in the science needed to alter so-called mindless munching and focus on food for outcomes such as mood and energy management.

Personalized diets via a Campbell funded startup called Habit, which is being tested out in the San Francisco area. The startup aims to personalize nutrition and blend technology, food and analytics. Here's a screen of Habit's testing process to personalize food and tailor it to you.

Local food production. Campbell Soup is planning small batch production and more local variations of food. This move is likely to require supply chain and manufacturing tweaks.

Like most digital transformation efforts at well established companies, Campbell Soup faces a bunch of challenges. For instance, the company's outlook was weaker than expected. And the company is looking to save $450 million by the end of fiscal 2020. Savings will come from optimizing the supply chain, becoming more efficient and integrating acquisitions. Some of those savings will be used to fund growth initiatives.