How do you hold the iPad?

When the iPhone was launched one of the criticism leveled against it was that it was just too slick for its own good - literally. Cases of the phone flying out of a user's hand like a greased banana did the rounds.

By for Earthed | | Topic: Tech Industry

When the iPhone was launched one of the criticism leveled against it was that it was just too slick for its own good - literally. Cases of the phone flying out of a user's hand like a greased banana did the rounds. As an iPhone owner, slippage hasn't been a major problem but it has certainly happened a few times - certainly more than any other phone I have held.

Now what concerns me about the iPad is that it is similarly slick but a lot heavier and as a result more prone to damage I suspect. I guess the device is meant to nestle on your lap - like a book - but it still feels like it will be slightly unwieldy - like using half a laptop. It's surely going to be quite hard to interact with the thing without covering it is greasy fingermarks - or is Apple planning the same kind of perspex case that I have for my iPhone? There must be some kind of screen protectors planned as that big flat screen looks like a magnet for scratches and scuffs - but maybe I am just more careless than the average gadget fan.

Related Topics:

CXO Government Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All