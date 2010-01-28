How do you hold the iPad?

When the iPhone was launched one of the criticism leveled against it was that it was just too slick for its own good - literally. Cases of the phone flying out of a user's hand like a greased banana did the rounds. As an iPhone owner, slippage hasn't been a major problem but it has certainly happened a few times - certainly more than any other phone I have held.

Now what concerns me about the iPad is that it is similarly slick but a lot heavier and as a result more prone to damage I suspect. I guess the device is meant to nestle on your lap - like a book - but it still feels like it will be slightly unwieldy - like using half a laptop. It's surely going to be quite hard to interact with the thing without covering it is greasy fingermarks - or is Apple planning the same kind of perspex case that I have for my iPhone? There must be some kind of screen protectors planned as that big flat screen looks like a magnet for scratches and scuffs - but maybe I am just more careless than the average gadget fan.