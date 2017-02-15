Special Feature
Part of a ZDNet Special Feature: Cloud TV - Video Series

How to handle changing privacy rules around the globe

Trevor Hughes, president and CEO of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, explains how companies should prepare for GDPR and respond to global political uncertainty.

By | | Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All