How to handle changing privacy rules around the globe

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. By viewing our content, you are accepting the use of cookies. To find out more and change your cookie settings, please
view our cookie policy.
Trevor Hughes, president and CEO of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, explains how companies should prepare for GDPR and respond to global political uncertainty.
By Stephanie Condon
| February 15, 2017 -- 14:33 GMT (06:33 PST)
| Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series
Powered by Livefyre
Reimagining the Enterprise
Business buy-in for on-demand IT
Security
Researchers discover over 170 million exposed IoT devices in major US cities
This Mac malware wants to steal passwords and iPhone backups
CrowdStrike denied bid to block security report in legal challenge against ''subversive'' NSS Labs
I understand I will receive a complimentary subscription to TechRepublic's News and Special Offers newsletter, and the Daily Digest newsletter (you can opt out at any time).
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre