HP expands battery recall to 101,000 more laptops

HP is expanding its notebook battery recall to 101,000 more units, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In a notice, the CPSC said that the recall is in addition to one from June when 41,000 batteries were recalled.

The reason for the recall was "fire and burn hazards." The CPSC said in its notice:

This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. "HP Notebook Battery" and the model number are printed on the battery. The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.



For more on the recall see HP's site.