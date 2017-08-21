HP launches ProBook 400 Series for small businesses

HP rolled out the ProBook 400 series, a family of laptops designed for small and mid-sized businesses powered by Intel's latest processors.
The HP ProBook 400 series starts at $619 and will be available in September.
In addition, the HP ProBooks include:
- An optional CAT-9 modem for faster wide area network connection speeds.
- A thinner design with an aluminum keyboard deck.
- A docking option via USB Type C ports and capability for dual monitors and gigabit LAN.
- Intel Core i7 Quad Core chips.
- Security tools such as HP BIOSphere, Client Security and Windows Hello.
HP's 400 Series includes the ProBook 430, with a 13-inch screen, ProBook 450 at 15-inches and ProBook 470 at 17 inches.
