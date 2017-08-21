HP launches ProBook 400 Series for small businesses

HP rolled out the ProBook 400 series, a family of laptops designed for small and mid-sized businesses powered by Intel's latest processors.

The HP ProBook 400 series starts at $619 and will be available in September.

In addition, the HP ProBooks include:

An optional CAT-9 modem for faster wide area network connection speeds.

A thinner design with an aluminum keyboard deck.

A docking option via USB Type C ports and capability for dual monitors and gigabit LAN.

Intel Core i7 Quad Core chips.

Security tools such as HP BIOSphere, Client Security and Windows Hello.

HP's 400 Series includes the ProBook 430, with a 13-inch screen, ProBook 450 at 15-inches and ProBook 470 at 17 inches.