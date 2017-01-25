HPE to acquire Cloud Cruiser for measuring IT usage

HPE is acquiring Cloud Cruiser, the companies announced Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Cloud Cruiser provides cloud-consumption analytics software, which HPE uses for its Flexible Capacity business. Flexible Capacity, a high-growth component of HPE's Technology Services portfolio, allows customers to manage IT infrastructure within their own datacenter with a pay-as-you-go model.

The Northern California company was founded in 2010 and counts enterprises such as Microsoft, TD Bank, NTT, Ford and KPN among its customers. HPE is Cloud Cruiser's largest customer, and acquiring the company should help HPE differentiate and strengthen its Flexible Capacity offering.

"By continuing to enhance the Cloud Cruiser platform and SaaS app Cloud Cruiser 16, more tightly integrating it into HPE Flexible Capacity and leveraging the deep domain expertise of the Cloud Cruiser team, we are excited about the opportunity to accelerate the adoption of innovative consumption-based IT offerings and simplify hybrid IT for our customers," Scott Weller, SVP of Technology Services Support for HPE, wrote in a blog post.

When the transaction closes, Cloud Cruiser will become part of the Data Center Care portfolio within HPE's Technology Services Support organization. Cloud Cruiser co-founder and CEO David Zabrowski -- who served as VP and General Manager of HP's Enterprise Computer Organization from 1997-2002 -- will report to Weller.

"Looking forward, we are excited to bring our domain expertise to enhance HPE's Flexible Capacity offering with support for Windows Azure Stack and other services, as well as continue our rapid pace of innovation in our SaaS app, Cloud Cruiser 16," Zabrowski wrote in a blog post. "Our customers remain our utmost focus, and we will continue to provide excellent support and product enhancements post close."