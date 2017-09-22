HPE to cut about 5,000 jobs, Bloomberg reports

The report that HPE will cut around 10 percent of its staff comes as HPE continues its efforts to become "simpler, nimbler and faster."

Topic: Servers

Before the year is up, HPE will begin cutting about 10 percent of its global workforce, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. That amounts to about 5,000 employees out of its staff of 50,000.

HPE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has been slimming down with multiple rounds of layoffs since it split with HP and CEO Meg Whitman took the helm in 2015.

Ealier this month, HPE announced it had completed the sale of its software business.

After reporting strong third quarter financial results, CEO Meg Whitman said on a conference call this month that HPE is becoming "a smaller organization with fewer lines of business and clear strategic priorities." She added, "We have the opportunity to create an internal structure and operating model that is simpler, nimbler and faster."

