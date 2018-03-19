HTC reveals Vive Pro $799 price with pre-order launch, shipping on 5 April

Image: HTC

HTC revealed the new Vive Pro at CES in January and now has pricing and availability information.

Customers can pre-order an HTC Vive Pro HMD today for $799 with orders shipping on 5 April. The existing full HTC Vive kit also drops in price another $100, now priced at $499.

Those who purchase a Vive Pro HMD by 3 June will receive a free six-month trial to the Viveport subscription, which gives you the option to choose up to five titles per month from the more than 400 titles available.

Daniel O'Brien, GM U.S, VIVE, stated:

With the Vive Pro we are delivering the best quality display and visual experience to the most discerning VR enthusiasts. Our goal has always been to offer the most premium VR platform available and to drive adoption for VR. By lowering the price of the current Vive, we are making VR more accessible while expanding the potential market for developers. Whether you're a VR enthusiast or new to the platform, there's never been a better time to join the most complete VR platform available.

According to HTC, the Vive Pro comes with dual-OLED displays, making for a crisper image resolution of 2880 x 1600 combined, a 78% increase in resolution over the current Vive HMD. In addition to visuals, Vive Pro also features integrated, high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier that creates a heightened sense of presence and sound through noise cancellation capabilities. These improved graphics and audio allow for users to experience VR with enhanced clarity, making it the most realistic and immersive VR experience on the market today.

I'll be testing out an HTC Vive Pro over the next few weeks so stay tuned for a full review. A couple of brilliant engineers at my marine consulting company are working to bring virtual reality to ship design so I hope to be able to test out the new HTC Vive Pro with this software experience. There are many enterprise uses for virtual reality and having the ability to let a client "walk" through a ship during the design phase is sure to reduce the number of change orders and price of vessels while also shortening the time to build and deliver them to the fleet.