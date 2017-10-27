HTC U11 Plus teased: Here's what to expect November 2

HTC is expected to introduce the U11 Plus on November 2 (Image: HTC/Twitter).

HTC on Friday teased a new smartphone, believed to be the HTC U11 Plus, with an image showing a sneak peak of the back. In the teaser posted on Twitter, HTC suggests it will unveil the U11 Plus on Nov. 2.

According to the rumor mill, the HTC U11 Plus' specifications will include:

5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio (2880x1440 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

4GB/6GB of RAM

12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture

8-megapixel front camera

64/128GB internal storage

MicroSD expandable storage

In a separate teaser posted this month, HTC showed the U11 Plus will include a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the handset. IP68 waterproofing is also expected to be included on the U11 Plus, alongside new BoomSound speakers.

Leaks haven't suggested it thus far, but we'd expect HTC's squeezable sides that activate Google Assistant will be found as well. OnLeaks and an Indian news website partnered to release a number of renders and specifications of the HTC U11 Plus.

The U11 Plus will fall into HTC's smartphone lineup alongside the flagship HTC U11 that was released in June. In ZDNet's review, Matthew Miller called the U11 HTC's best phone in four years.

HTC U11 Life

HTC is also expected to announce a 5.2-inch U11 Life at its Nov. 2 event in Taipei. The U11 Life is said to be a mid-range handset, and it will likely be a part of the Android One program.

Android Authority reported the U11 Life will feature Edge Sense to activate Google Assistant by pressing the sides of the handset. It's rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 630 chipset, and it could feature 32GB of storage, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front camera, and a microSD card slot.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">U11 Life (AndroidOne program)<br>SD630 <br>RAM/ROM 3/32gb or 4/64gb<br>5.2' 1080p<br>Cameras 16/16mp<br>Battery 2600mah <br>Edge Sense, USonic<br>IP67<br>Android O</p>— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) <a href="https://twitter.com/LlabTooFeR/status/915135564957061120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 3, 2017</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Recent leaks of the U11 Life have shown a fingerprint scanner on the front of the device, suggesting HTC's recent tweets are indeed the U11 Plus.

Both the HTC U11 Plus and U11 Life are expected to ship with Android Oreo.

Pricing or availability for the handsets is not clear, but we're sure to learn more soon. It's worth noting Evleaks recently said the Nov. 2 event will be for the U11 Life only, but HTC's own teasers seem to suggest other wise.

Of course, we suggest you take leaks with a healthy dose of salt, because things can change before launch. We'll be tracking HTC's event on Nov. 2 for the latest.

