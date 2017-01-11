HTC's upcoming smartphone 'Ocean Note' allegedly leaks with ticker display

Weibo via Android Police

HTC's upcoming smartphone codenamed Ocean Note has leaked on Weibo (via Android Police), revealing an all-glass frame that departs from HTC's use of aluminum in the past.

The Ocean Note is expected to be announced by HTC at its "For U" event on January 12. The leaked images from Weibo were taken days earlier on January 6.

Notably, the 5.7-inch Ocean Note features an always-on secondary ticker display with shortcuts located above the screen. It's similar to the LG V20's QHD resolution display, indicating LG could be a supplier.

VentureBeat reported Tuesday the Ocean Note is an Android 7.0 Nougat-powered handset running a Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip from Qualcomm. It's equipped with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a 12-megapixel camera.