Huawei and Telefonica constructing 100Gbps network in Spain

Huawei has announced that it will be constructing an "intelligent metro network" capable of speeds of up to 100Gbps in Spain in conjunction with telecommunications carrier Telefonica, in order to enable low-latency and high-bandwidth services.

Serving as Telefonica's underlying transport network, Huawei's Optical Transport Network (OTN) solution will provide 100Gbps/200Gbps bandwidth, and supports future progression to 400Gbps, meaning it will be able to support 4K video and new Telefonica Data Center Interconnect services.

The more advanced optical networking platform, with generalised multiprotocol label switching (GMPLS), is almost twice as efficient in terms of service provisioning and management as current network solutions.

"We are pleased to work with Telefonica de España to jointly build intelligent metro network, which is an important milestone in our global metro network reconstruction," president of Huawei Fixed Network Product Line Zha Jun said.

"This project will meet the future requirements for 4K video development and DC network reconstruction, and achieve intelligent and efficient network management. Huawei will continue to research and innovate to provide customers with sustainable, evolvable, and efficient solutions."

The resultant network will be more simplified and provide a foundation for future applications, according to the two companies.

"The high-efficient and intelligent metro networks provided by Huawei have ultra-high bandwidth with low latency, which perfectly match Telefonica Spain strategic objectives," said Javier Gutiérrez, director of Network Strategy and Development at Telefonica Spain.

"Deploying our metro network with new Huawei technology, we can greatly increase metro network capacity and reduce service provisioning time to provide high-quality network experience for customers."

Huawei unveiled its 100G PON technology a year and a half ago, using a hybrid architecture of both time division and wavelength division to support 4x 25Gbps downstream and 4x 10Gbps upstream, enabling 100Gbps access per port across existing optical distribution networks.

"Ultra-broadband has become a transformational force, propelling the interconnection of the world forward in unimaginable ways," Jeff Wang, president of Huawei's Access Product Line, said in October 2014.

"A connected world needs network support. Huawei is making continuous innovations in optical access and the breakthrough in 100G-PON technology is helping carriers construct future proof networks."

Huawei is also upgrading Denmark's fixed broadband network to deliver download speeds of up to 1Gbps by the end of 2017 under a deal signed with Tele Danmark Communications that will see it become the first nation to upgrade a broadband network in its entirety to Giga Coax technology, with the upgrade to begin in June 2016.

The new DOCSIS 3.1 Giga Coax network implements orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM), which carries data on multiple parallel data streams to increase transmission by 50 percent in comparison to DOCSIS 3.0.

Existing coaxial cables can be upgraded to DOCSIS 3.1 to offer bandwidth of up to 10Gbps down and 2Gbps up.

In Australia, the Chinese technology giant attained download speeds of 1.4Gbps in 4.5G trials with telco Optus by aggregating 5x 20MHz of Optus' network frequency bands, combined with 4x4 Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) and 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) technologies

It also attained 1Gbps 4G mobile speeds in Singapore with M1 by using 4x4 MIMO; Higher Order Modulation 256 QAM; two-component carrier (2CC) uplink carrier aggregation; and 3CC tri-band downlink carrier aggregation.