Huawei Australia appoints former NBN security head as cybersecurity officer

Huawei Australia has announced appointing former Australian National Broadband Network (NBN) and Telecom New Zealand head of security Dr Malcolm Shore as its new cybersecurity officer.

Shore also previously worked as New Zealand's assistant director of Information Systems in Defence Headquarters, and for the Government Communications Security Bureau overseeing New Zealand's information security.

While working for the government, Shore aided in the development of New Zealand, Australian, and ASEAN cybersecurity strategies.

Shore also served as technical director for CES Communications and for BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Australia, giving him experience in communications encryption, threat intelligence, and cybersecurity testing, Huawei said.

Shore will begin his role at the Chinese networking giant this month.

"Dr Shore is well respected in the information security sector and has a strong understanding of our products and people," Huawei Australia chair John Lord said.

Huawei's focus on cybersecurity has seen it advocate that companies respond to the threats being bred by the Internet of Things (IoT) -- for which Huawei has been focused on developing solutions -- with their own strategies rather than waiting for a top-down government-mandated approach.

"Technology will be on us much quicker than we realise, standards are rapidly being approved, people are already doing early trials, there's quite a lot of IoT being deployed in small pilots," John Suffolk, Huawei president of global cybersecurity and privacy, said in August.

"Governments themselves are going to need to rethink policies from a binary view of security and privacy, as the reality is that technology is not going to wait for a government policy.

"Do you think we're going to get governments to agree collectively around the world on resolving all of these issues? The answer is no. It's not happened before; it's not going to happen in the future."

Shore in February said in his capacity as chair of the IoT Alliance Australia (IoTAA) workstream on Cyber Security and Network Resilience that there needs to be a "security by design" approach to IoT development in Australia, with the IoTAA at the time publishing its Internet of Things Security Guideline [PDF], for which he was co-author.

"IoT is everywhere, and we are already seeing the insecurity that it can bring," Shore said at the time.

"We really want the guideline to help industry players understand how to practically apply security and privacy for IoT devices."

Huawei Australia in April revealed a pre-tax profit of AU$19.5 million, marginally higher than in 2015, but its profit after tax fell from AU$14.1 million to AU$12.1 million due mainly to higher expenses across income tax, distribution, and administration.

Revenue for the calendar year was AU$673.3 million, up by 5 percent year on year. This marked a slowdown in Huawei's Australian revenue gains; last year, revenue increased by 32.7 percent.

As of the end of 2016, Huawei globally delivered more than 2 million virtual machines and 420 cloud datacentres for government, utilities, telecommunications, energy, and finance companies; worked with 3GPP on 5G standardisation, including the development of Polar Code; and teamed up with some of the biggest automotive companies in the world to work on connected cars.

Huawei also said its smart city solution is now used in over 100 cities across more than 40 countries; its public safety solution serves over 800 million people in more than 200 cities and 80 countries; its financial cloud and big data infrastructure is used by more than 300 financial companies globally; and its energy solution is serving more than 170 power companies across 65 different countries.

Overall, Huawei said it has worked with over 500 partners on cloud computing solutions in more than 130 countries and regions.