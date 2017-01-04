Huawei's 5.9-inch Mate 9 comes to US on January 6 with Amazon Alexa

Huawei will launch its monstrous, 5.9-inch Huawei Mate 9 in the US starting January 6, following two months in the Europe and Asia markets.
The Mate 9 will be the first smartphone to feature Amazon Echo's voice assistant called Alexa, CNET noted. It's not clear how it will be baked into the Mate 9's software. We are waiting for more details.
Specifications for the Huawei Mate 9 include:
- Processor: Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core
- Display: 5.9 inch 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 2.5D glass
- Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougate with EMUI 5.0
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
- Cameras: Dual rear 12 and 20 megapixel f/2.2 aperture cameras with OIS and one with monochrome and front 8 megapixel f/1.9 aperture
- Extras: Infrared blaster and rear fingerprint scanner
- Battery: 4000 mAh non-removable with fast charging technology
- Dimensions: 156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9 mm and 190 grams
See also: CNET's Huawei Mate 9 review
The Mate 9 includes the second generation Leica dual-lens setup with optical image stabilization (OIS). It will be available for $600 unlocked in grey and silver. Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and B&H are said to carry the smartphone.
Huawei has been gaining popularity in China, thanks to its quality and low pricing. Now it looks for a hit in the US market, after Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 debacle.
