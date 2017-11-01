IBM Cloud Private launches with bet open architecture wins hybrid cloud scrum

IBM launched new software designed to create cloud native applications for on-premises data centers.

The effort, called IBM Cloud Private, is the latest spin on the hybrid cloud. Vendors are creating converged infrastructure, bringing managed cloud services to the data center and forging partnerships to address hybrid cloud deployments.

For instance, Google has partnered with Cisco. Amazon Web Services has paired up with VMware.

IBM's approach with Cloud Private is focused on containers and an open source approach that works with multiple clouds and hardware systems as well as existing infrastructure.

Michael Elder, distinguished engineer IBM Cloud Private platform, said Big Blue focused on "what we see clients doing in private data centers today."

Elder added that IBM Cloud Private plays more at the platform level in the hybrid cloud equation. Cloud Private will run on top of multiple systems such as VMware and provide a common operating model across private and public clouds.

Here's a look at the architecture:

Among the key points:

IBM Cloud Private is built on Kubernetes container architecture and supports Docker and Cloud Foundry.

The company launched container optimized versions of its WebSphere Liberty, Db2 and MQ applications.

IBM Cloud Private includes multi-cloud management automation, security scanning and data encryption and privileged access.

Infrastructure choice as well as the ability to deploy with VMware, Canonical or OpenStack.

Data and analytics services for developers.

Support for most DevOps tools.

Today, Cloud Private 2.1 is generally available and there's a community edition on DockerHub as well as a public forum. "While we are targeting large enterprises, we are also seeing uptake from smaller clients," said Elder. "We believe universal cloud middleware is compelling."

