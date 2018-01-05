IBM appoints new president for Brazil operation

IBM has promoted company veteran Tonny Martins to take over as president for its Brazil operations.

Martins had been leading the Big Blue's Mexico office since 2016, leading the local adoption of Watson in the healthcare sector and blockchain in insurance.

The executive takes over the Brazil operations at a time IBM considers to be crucial in terms of local adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud and security products.

"I could not be more excited to take over the company at the beginning of its new centenary, at a time when the market yearns for innovation and transformation. I am very honored by this challenge and for leading a team that is extremely prepared and passionate about our customers' success, " Martins said.

Having started his career at IBM 27 years ago as an intern, Martins' accomplishments at the firm include the creation of Brazil's e-business unit as well as a development center focused on financial services.

In addition to his recent stint in Mexico, Martins also managed IBM's Global Consulting Division's delivery organization in Shanghai between 2011 and 2013.

He replaces Marcelo Porto, who served as president for three years and is now vice president for IBM Latin America's cloud unit.