IBM open sources WebSphere Liberty code

IBM on Wednesday announced it's open sourcing the essential code for WebSphere Liberty, its lightweight production environment for web and cloud-based application development.

With code available in GitHub under the Eclipse Public License V1, the Open Liberty project gives developers the core components for building Java apps and microservices. Developers can at any point move up to commercial versions of WebSphere Liberty for dedicated technical support and more advanced capabilities.

"We hope Open Liberty will help more developers turn their ideas into full-fledged, enterprise ready apps," Ian Robinson, IBM distinguished engineer and WebSphere chief architect, wrote in a blog post. "We also hope it will broaden the WebSphere family to include more ideas and innovations to benefit the broader Java community of developers at organizations big and small."

The Open Liberty project builds on IBM's efforts to support open innovation. The company is a founding member of the Eclipse MicroProfile project, which is defining common APIs and infrastructure for creating microservices applications without vendor lock in. IBM also helped launch Itsio, an open source service that gives developers a vendor-neutral way to manage networks of different microservices on cloud platforms.

IBM also contributed the IBM J9 VM to Eclipse as Eclipse OpenJ9.OpenJ9 and Open Liberty provide the full Java stack from IBM with a fully open licensing model.

