IBM's Q3 gets boost from z System mainframe; As-a-service annual run rate hits $9.4 billion

IBM received a third quarter boost from sales of its new z System mainframe as well as businesses such as cloud and cognitive computing.

The company reported third quarter non-GAAP earnings of $3.30 a share on revenue of $19.2 billion, down 1 percent from a year ago. GAAP earnings for the quarter were $2.92 a share.

Wall Street was expecting IBM to report third quarter non-GAAP earnings of $3.28 a share on revenue of $18.6 billion. Analysts were expected to closely watch IBM's earnings quality.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway is that IBM's stronger-than-expected revenue got a boost from an old standby--the mainframe. IBM's latest z System is designed to bolster security and encrypt data in transit. That message is finding a market given the spate of data breaches. Customers were obviously interested as z System revenue was up 64 percent from a year ago.

CEO Ginny Rometty said z System adoption was "enthusiastic." At the heart of IBM Z is an encryption engine that will encrypt data associated with any application, cloud service or database.

Here's the overview by product line.

In addition, "strategic imperatives" revenue represented 45 percent of IBM's sales. As-a-service revenue for IBM was on an annual run rate of $9.4 billion.

As for the outlook, IBM said it expects non-GAAP earnings of at least $13.80 a share with relatively flat free cash flow.

