IFTTT launches Maker tier for developers

IFTTT (If This, Then That), announced a new tier of its platform aimed at giving developers access to more sophisticated tools. The company said the rollout also signals the second phase of IFTTT's new business model, following its move last year to begin partnering directly with brands, including BMW, Spotify, and GE.

IFTTT is an API-like implementation that ties apps and cloud services together in a way that's easy to use. It lets developers create chains of conditional commands, called applets, that connect apps, data or actions between two different things.

Today the company is rolling out a new maker tier that it says will allow anyone who signs up to build and publish applets by using the tools IFTTT unveiled for its partners in November 2016. According to IFTTT, makers can build with more than 430 service APIs that are currently on the platform.

Prior to today's launch, IFTTT users could build new applets that worked with two IFTTT services which the user was connected to for personal use. The new free tier is expanding that option by allowing makers to publish their applets for others to use, build applets that work with any service on IFTTT, and build applets with multiple actions.

As for the impact on IFTTT's business model, marketing VP Anne Mercogliano said the aim is to convert makers into full-fledged partners and expand the platform's overall ecosystem.

"In November, we launched our partner tier, opening up the platform and pivoting our revenue model to corporate partners," said Mercogliano. "Now, the makers tier is opening up these same tools to developers so they can create more powerful applets -- strengthening the platform for everyone. We expect this to attract new partners and new users, and we anticipate that some of our Makers will evolve to become partners down the line as well."