Ikea buys TaskRabbit to make furniture assembly less of a pain

Swedish retail company Ikea said Thursday that it has acquired TaskRabbit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in San Francisco, TaskRabbit is an on-demand, service provider marketplace where consumers can find gig workers to carry out random tasks, including help with home improvements, general handyman stuff and, most importantly for Ikea, furniture assembly.

As one would expect, Ikea plans to use TaskRabbit to offer its customers a more integrated helpline when it comes to putting together Ikea's infamously complicated furniture items.

The two companies first teamed up for a pilot run in London in November 2016, but the acquisition will allow Ikea to extend TaskRabbit services to all of its stores in the US and London, and eventually other countries as well.

Ikea is also hoping to leverage TaskRabbit to build a presence in the technology space.

"We will be able to learn from TaskRabbit's digital expertise, while also providing Ikea customers additional ways to access flexible and affordable service solutions to meet the needs of today's customer," said Jesper Brodin, president and CEO of IKEA Group, in a press release.

Once the acquisition is complete, TaskRabbit will continue to function as an independent company based in San Francisco. TaskRabbit will also retain its ability to partner with other retailers outside of Ikea. As an interesting side note, TaskRabbit was an early partner of Amazon's Home Services business when it launched in 2015.

