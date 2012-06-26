Indonesia exploring tie-ups with India in IT, education

The Indonesian ambassador to India says his country is looking out for more opportunities in India for potential tie-ups in sectors such as infrastructure development, IT and education.

Indonesian Ambassador Andi M Ghalib was speaking during his two-day visit to the Indian state of Rajasthan, for a meeting with its governor Margaret Alvi, according to Press Trust of India's (PTI) report on Monday.

"The bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach US$45 billion by 2015 from US$10 billion in 2010, but this requires good cooperation and frequent interactions," Ghalib told PTI.



The report noted that both countries had initially set a trade target of US$25 billion by 2015. "The bilateral trade between the two nations has already crossed US$20 billion," said the ambassador, who added that both countries then decided to raise the target in March during a bilateral meeting in Jakarta.



Ghalib said solar energy, infrastructure development, and education could be potential areas of cooperation between Rajasthan and Indonesia.

"I will be meeting with industry bodies here to discuss possibilities of trade relations. They will also be invited to the trade exhibition 'Tradexpo' to be held in October this year in Jakarta, Indonesia," Ghalib said in the report. He added that the exhibition would be a good opportunity for Indian investors and buyers to enhance trade, networking and business meetings in Indonesia.





