Indra launches digital transformation unit in Brazil

Spanish IT outsourcer Indra has launched its business unit focused on digital transformation in Brazil.

The division, Minsait, will be supporting Brazilian clients in projects related to Internet of Things, mobile technologies, Big Data and analytics.

Read this Global forces changing rules of India's outsourcing game Citibank's proposed on-site mandate and the likely changes to U.S. immigration laws suggest the global outsourcing landscape may change forever, possibly hurting India's booming IT industry. Read More

Minsait has been launched in 2016 and is already operating in Mexico, Italy and Spain.

According to Indra, local clients had already been supported in their innovation initiatives, but the company wanted to be sure of the business generation capacity of the market before launching the digital transformation unit in Brazil.

Of the 5,500 staff employed by Indra in Brazil, about 300 are already working with projects handled by Minsait. The firms expects it will be hiring additional staff over the years to come such as business and technology consultants, as well as experts in user experience.

Among Indra's current clients focusing on innovation is telco giant Telefônica, who partnered with Indra in an artificial intelligence project for its call centers.

Beyond that, the outsourcer expects to attract additional business for the Minsait unit from financial services firms, particularly in projects related to digital banking.