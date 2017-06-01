Infographic: Almost half of companies say cybersecurity readiness has improved in the past year

Mobile and IoT-connected devices present special security risks that many companies are still figuring out how to mitigate. ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, recently polled IT professionals about the state of cybersecurity in their workplaces. Most seemed to feel that cyberthreats were relatively well controlled. The majority of respondents said their company's cybersecurity readiness was average or above, and most said it had improved in the past year.

When asked for further explanation, respondents who said their company's cybersecurity had improved most commonly gave these four answers:

Greater awareness of risk Better control over security Improved employee training and education Better control over malware

The majority of respondents also said that their company has cybersecurity policies in place, and that employees follow these policies most or all of the time. However, as the report's author Scott Matteson pointed out, the fact that 41 percent of respondents said their company doesn't have cybersecurity policies is cause for concern. "Without an established policy signed off and agreed upon by company leaders, effective cybersecurity will remain a pipe dream," said Matteson. "Policies dictate what users and administrators can and cannot do on company systems, what controls are to be put in place to protect the business, and what measures must be followed in the event of a security risk or breach."

This infographic contains some other results from the survey. To read all the results, plus analysis and recommendations about staying secure in the midst of evolving threads, download the full report, Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world: Defenses, response plans, and greatest concerns (available to Tech Pro Research subscribers).