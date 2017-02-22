Informatica buys Diaku, launches data governance platform

Informatica, which specializes in data management software, said it has acquired Diaku, a data governance company.

Diaku's flagship software is called Axon. Now it'll be Informatica Axon, which governs data in a bevy of industries including financial services, life science and healthcare.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Informatica said it plans to integrate Axon with its data quality, master data management and big data offerings.

According to Informatica, the purchase of Diaku will allow it to provide governance tools to technical and business decision makers.

Axon allows one user experience, a holistic view of data governance, collaboration tools and data integration features.

Here's a look at Axon screens.