Initial Galaxy S9 hands-on, MWC roundup, Kevin's iPad, and more phones (MobileTechRoundup show #424)

MWC is here and in MobileTechRoundup show #424 Kevin and I share initial experiences with the new Samsung Galaxy S9, talk about other new phones, and more. It's a long show so grab a drink and enjoy our mobile banter.
- MWC Huawei announcements
- Nokia's new phones, including a flagship
- Galaxy S9, S9+ announced: Matt goes hands on
- Will Matt keep the Essential?
- Kevin's iPad Pro 12.9 is fully replaced by the Pixelbook with Android apps
- Cat S61 rugged thermal imaging phone announced
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro has some software oddities
Running time: 90 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 104MB)
Join Discussion