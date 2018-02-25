Initial Galaxy S9 hands-on, MWC roundup, Kevin's iPad, and more phones (MobileTechRoundup show #424)

MWC kicked off in full force earlier today and news was hitting the ticker as we were recording. I spent some time with the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus and offer some thoughts on the show.

MWC is here and in MobileTechRoundup show #424 Kevin and I share initial experiences with the new Samsung Galaxy S9, talk about other new phones, and more. It's a long show so grab a drink and enjoy our mobile banter.

  • MWC Huawei announcements
  • Nokia's new phones, including a flagship
  • Galaxy S9, S9+ announced: Matt goes hands on
  • Will Matt keep the Essential?
  • Kevin's iPad Pro 12.9 is fully replaced by the Pixelbook with Android apps
  • Cat S61 rugged thermal imaging phone announced
  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro has some software oddities

Running time: 90 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 104MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

