Intel cancels Project Alloy VR reference design

Intel is canceling its plans to release its Project Alloy reference design, Road to VR first reported.

Project Alloy was an x86-based standalone "merged reality" headset that Intel unveiled in 2016, with plans to launch it as an open reference design this year. However, the company told Road to VR that there was a lack of partner interest.

In a statement given to ZDNet, Intel said that "Project Alloy served as a great proof of concept for Intel and the industry - showing what's possible in a high-performance, immersive and untethered VR experience. What we've learned through Project Alloy will inform future efforts."

The company noted its other investments in technologies to power augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, including its Movidius visual processing capabilities, RealSenese depth sensing technology and its wireless technology wiGig.

"All of these Intel technology solutions are supported by a robust portfolio of software capabilities, and we're building out a VR support ecosystem, from software design kits to reference designs, to spur innovation that's enabling rich and immersive content," the statement said.

While Project Alloy is winding down, Microsoft said last year that a number of partners -- including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo -- were all committed to building Windows VR headsets. And earlier this year, Google said its Daydream VR headset would use the Qualcomm reference design.