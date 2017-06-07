Intel teams up with DARPA to make HIVE Big Data platform a reality

Intel

Intel and the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have announced a new collaboration designed to create a new, powerful data-handling and computing platform which leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

On Tuesday, the tech giant and US agency said DARPA's program, dubbed the Hierarchical Identify Verify & Exploit (HIVE), has the potential to surpass current hardware used to handle Big Data by up to 1,000 times in performance-per-watt, and Intel's technological expertise has been chosen to push HIVE research and development further.

Intel's Data Center Group (DCG), Platform Engineering Group (PEG) and Intel Labs will work on the hardware research for DARPA HIVE.

The joint research program, which is estimated to take 4 and a half years, is worth over $100 million.

In only a few years, over 90 percent of the data available today has been created. This notion of "Big Data" is not only valuable to businesses to analyze and detect patterns and tailor business models based on consumer behavior, but also to researchers who can plunder this data treasure trove for projects relating to everything from healthcare, security, or software development, among others.

However, storing, indexing, and accessing this information takes power and time.

HIVE, in particular, wants to improve graph analytics in relation to Big Data by leveraging ML and AI in order to construct and quickly process not only "one to one" or "one to many" relationships, but also more complex trees of indirect relationships, such as the changing purchase patterns of Amazon users, or iTunes sales ranks.

"By mid-2021, the goal of HIVE is to provide a 16-node demonstration platform showcasing 1,000x performance-per-watt improvement over today's best-in-class hardware and software for graph analytics workloads," said Dhiraj Mallick, vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Innovation Pathfinding and Architecture Group at Intel. "Intel's interest and focus in the area may lead to earlier commercial products featuring components of this pathfinding technology much sooner."

Last week, the tech giant revealed plans to make the Thunderbolt 3 specification royalty-free from next year in a move expected to boost adoption of the connection standard.