Impress PC Watch has leaked the roadmap for Intel's upcoming desktop processors, and it looks like faster Core i5 and i7 chips are on the way, along with the new i3 line.

Specifically, the chart indicates a low-powered (82W, down from 95W) "S" version of the Core i5. It also shows a new Core i3 line that drops the Turbo Boost technology to enter the budget segment.

Core i9 "Gulftown," anyone?

