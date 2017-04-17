Intel rids of annual Intel Developer Forum, cancels 2017 event

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Intel on Monday announced it's cancelling the Intel Developer Forum entirely after 20 years, ahead of the previously scheduled event in San Francisco from August 15-17.

The annual event was used by Intel to showcase new chip products like the Kaby Lake processor, and recently, tech disciples flocked to the event to learn about Intel's latest innovations like its IoT and 5G strategy. The event was also previously held in Beijing last year.

As Intel moves its focus from PC chips to data-focused technologies, it has decided a yearly event isn't needed.

Intel wrote on the IDF website:

Intel has evolved its event portfolio and decided to retire the IDF program moving forward. Thank you for nearly 20 great years with the Intel Developer Forum! Intel has a number of resources available on intel.com, including a Resource and Design Center with documentation, software, and tools for designers, engineers, and developers. As always, our customers, partners, and developers should reach out to their Intel representative with questions.

An Intel representative told Anandtech the company's shift in recent years from "a PC-centric company to a data-centric company" is part of the reason the company canceled IDF.