Intel sells Wind River to TPG

Intel is selling its Wind River embedded software unit to TPG after paying $884 million for the company in 2009.

Terms of the Wind River sale weren't disclosed.

Once the TPG deal closes, Wind River President Jim Douglas will lead the independent company.

Intel's initial rationale for acquiring Wind River was to be more involved with embedded devices. Wind River was one of Intel's early efforts to diversify into software.

Wind River has become a key player in the industrial Internet of things, edge computing and the broader device market. Large customers include Boeing, NASA, Huawei, Siemens and Northrop Grumman. TPG partner Nehal Raj said Wind River will be independent and the plan is to "build on its strong foundation with investments in both organic and inorganic growth."

What is the IoT? Everything you need to know about the Internet of Things right now

The product portfolio for Wind River includes:

VxWorks, an operating system.

Software defined infrastructure software.

Helix device cloud;

And automotive systems.

Douglas said TPG will give Wind River more financial resources. As for Intel, the chip giant said the sale of Wind River was about honing its strategy on being data centric.