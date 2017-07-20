Intel's Movidius launches AI accelerator on a $79 USB stick

The Movidius Neural Compute Stick compiles, tunes and accelerates neural networks at the edge.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Innovation

movidiusstick.jpg
Intel

Movidius, an Intel company, has launched a new product that enables developers and researchers to deploy deep learning applications from a $79 USB stick.

The Movidius Neural Compute Stick is the world's first self-contained AI accelerator in a USB format, Intel says. Movidius unveiled a model of it last year called Fathom, a few months before Intel acquired the company.

The Neural Compute Stick compiles, tunes and accelerates neural networks at the edge. No cloud connectivity is needed for its on-board processing, and it offers more than 100 gigaflops of performance within a 1W power envelope.

What makes it unique is the ability to behave as a discrete neural network accelerator by adding dedicated deep learning inference capabilities to existing computing platforms.

Movidius suggests it could be used for research and prototyping with end devices like robots or drones. For instance, a researcher could add object recognition capabilities to a smart vacuum cleaner.

Intel is selling the device this weekend for $79 at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference in Honolulu.

A problem-solving approach IT workers should learn from robotics engineers

Sometimes the most profound solution is to change the entire problem.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All