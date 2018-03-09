Intel's turbo-charged Optane SSDs just got more affordable with the new 800P

Video: SanDisk competitor to sell half-terabyte mircoSD card

Following last year's Optane SSD 900P $389 offering for pro consumer PCs, Intel is now offering a lighter mainstream consumer edition, called the Optane 800P SSD.

The M.2 form factor Optane 800P SSD cards are for anyone who wants to speed up their laptop's or 2-in-1's boot and application launch times.

The SSD sticks are available with 118GB for $199 or 58GB for $129. That makes them the most expensive SSDs on a cost per GB basis, but with lower capacities, they're more attainable than the U.2 form factor 900P series.

Intel launched its Optane and 3D XPoint memory technology SSDs to work alongside and accelerate existing hard drives.

As Anandtech notes in its review, last year's 16GB and 32GB Optane Memory modules were only intended for caching to assist a larger hard drive.

The 800P series larger capacities mean it can be used as a standalone SSD, as well as a dual-drive configuration or in a multiple SSD RAID configurations, according to Intel.

Intel promises its 800P series will speed up boot and application launch times, and improve multi-tasking.

The Optane 800 SSD sticks have NVMe and PCIe 3.0 x2 interfaces and are designed for laptops, 2-in-1s, and PCs, offering a more compact form than traditional 2.5-inch drives, which also improves its companion drive's performance.

The chip-maker says it has sequential read speeds of up to 1,450MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 640MB/s. Random read and write speeds peak at 250,000 IOPS and 140,000 IOPS, respectively.

Intel has given the 800P series a five-year warranty with an endurance rating of 365TB.

Image: Intel

