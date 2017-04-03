Intuit CTO Stanbury on bringing AI, machine learning to businesses

special feature AI and the Future of Business Machine learning, task automation and robotics are already widely used in business. These and other AI technologies are about to multiply, and we look at how organizations can best take advantage of them. Read More

Intuit CTO Tayloe Stanbury said the company is planning a complete rewrite of Turbo Tax and revamping its product line to embed artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

"Turbo Tax will get a rewrite top to bottom to move from a form-based approach to a journey to simple conversational UIs (user interfaces)," he said. "We will be rethinking taxes for AI and using rules for inference and how to get to answers."

Speaking in New York City, Stanbury highlighted more than 30 technology projects designed to highlight Intuit's innovations. The demonstrations included a magic mirror that coupled voice recognition, AI and built-in data displays as well as virtual reality demonstrations. Intuit also outlined uses for blockchain technology.

The more immediate impact to Intuit's product lines were machine learning tools to categorize tax deductions and integrate analytics into QuickBooks for smarter expense management.