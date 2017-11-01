Intuit names its first chief product and design officer

Intuit on Wednesday announced that it's bringing on Diego Rodriguez, previously a partner and global managing director at IDEO, to serve as executive vice president and chief product and design officer.

Rodriguez will join Intuit on November 6 and report to Chairman and CEO Brad Smith. In this newly-created role, he'll lead the company's product management and design teams and will be responsible for delivering seamless customer experiences.

In a statement, Smith hailed Rodriguez's track record of innovation and customer understanding. "Diego is a well-respected industry leader with deep expertise in brand, digital and mobile design as well as product design and user interface experience," he said.

Rodriguez was at IDEO for 17 years, where he most recently led the company's process for growing new in-house ventures, such as IDEO U and CoLab. Before joining IDEO, Rodriguez held roles at Intuit and Hewlett-Packard.

"I am honored to become a member of the Intuit team -- a design-led organization through-and-through," Rodriguez said in a statement.

