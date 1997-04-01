Iomega cuts US Zip drive prices

Zip drives currently cost from about £112 + VAT on the street in the UK so a similar cut would mean a sticker price of about £83 + VAT if Iomega replicates the pricing policy here.
Iomega today cut a quarter off the list price of its hot-selling Zip drive, reducing the cost to $150 from the previous $200. The reductions take immediate effect.
Zip drives currently cost from about £112 + VAT on the street in the UK so a similar cut would mean a sticker price of about £83 + VAT if Iomega replicates the pricing policy here.
Iomega has sold over five million Zip drives globally.
