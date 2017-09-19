​IP Australia gets automated with Pegasystems

IP Australia has furthered its partnership with US-based software vendor Pegasystems, adopting the company's Pega Robotic Automation solution in a bid to improve customer experience by automating its business processes.

The agency, which is part of the federal government's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, is hoping to significantly reduce time and costs associated with data entry with its new technology.

IP Australia administers intellectual property rights and legislation relating to patents, trademarks, registered designs, and plant breeder's rights in Australia. It processes approximately 850,000 IP service requests per year, including more than 160,000 new applications for IP rights.

With so much data generated and stored, the agency over time deployed multiple processes and disparate systems to help its staff handle its growing work volume.

Some of these processes, however, required staff to access and move data across as many as four different systems for the same request. Such labour-intensive tasks added time and effort that could be better used serving customer needs, the agency said.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Pega and our use of advanced technology to streamline IP Australia's processes," added Rob Bollard, general manager, RiO Program & Business Futures at IP Australia.

"By developing an innovative digital infrastructure, we are supporting business efforts, improving employee performance, and are able to better support our customers."

IP Australia will deploy Robotic Process Automation with Pega Robotic Automation to complete many of these mundane data-entry tasks faster and more effectively, the agency explained.

In addition, IP Australia is hoping job satisfaction -- and as a result staff tenure -- will improve, as employees will be free from repetitive, routine tasks to focus on "more strategic" initiatives.

The automation deployment extends the agency's relationship with Pegasystems, having previously adopted the vendor's Pega Platform for a digital process for lodgement and processing of IP rights applications.

Pega has also provided the Commonwealth Bank of Australia with a Pegasystems' Customer Decision Hub, which is a predictive analytics and adaptive or self-learning analytics platform that helps the bank figure out in real-time what the best offer or service to put in front of a customer is.

It has also similarly helped United States telecommunications provider Sprint.