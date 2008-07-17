iPhone users claim Hutchison support

A number of Australians posting on online forums have claimed to be able to use their unlocked iPhone handsets on mobile carrier Hutchison's network.

Hutchison itself has not yet confirmed whether the handsets will work on its "3" network. The telco is the only major Australian mobile carrier not to offer Apple's new handset, which launched last week locally.

On the day of the iPhone's Australian launch there had been some concern from customers about whether the process of unlocking the iPhone and switching carriers was technically possible, or if the process was blocked by the iTunes activation system.

Hutchison at that point had been unable to re-assure iPhone owners hoping to jump ship to its service.

However, members of online forum MacTalk.com.au claim to have completed the leg work and have posted details of the process, as well as screenshots showing the iPhone with 3 reception and access to 3's mobile Web portal.

Switching services involves flashing the iPhone and re-installing a specific restore file, a process which some users could find confronting. More details can be found here.

Hutchison representatives did not return our calls requesting comment at the time of publishing.