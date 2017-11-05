iPhone X hands-on, Kindle Oasis, HTC U11 Life, Apple Watch 3 (MobileTechRoundup #412)

The Apple iPhone X is in hand and we love it so far. Listen to MobileTechRoundup show #412 to find out more about this new phone and many more devices.
- Matt's first 48 hours with iPhone X
- Someone has a new Apple Watch 3 with LTE (again)
- So long Pixelbook for now
- Best Buy selling the Essential Phone for $450
- RunKeeper adds official support for Fitbit activities
- Amazon Kindle Oasis brings a blissful reading experience
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro hands-on
- HTC U11 Life for $349: A strong phone at this price
- HTC U11+ looks great too but not if you live in the US
- Android Wear app brings podcasts to your watch
Running time: 72 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 83MB)
