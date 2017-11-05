iPhone X hands-on, Kindle Oasis, HTC U11 Life, Apple Watch 3 (MobileTechRoundup #412)

There were a few new purchases in hand this week, along with a couple new evaluation phones so there is plenty of mobile tech to enjoy in the podcast.

The Apple iPhone X is in hand and we love it so far. Listen to MobileTechRoundup show #412 to find out more about this new phone and many more devices.

  • Matt's first 48 hours with iPhone X
  • Someone has a new Apple Watch 3 with LTE (again)
  • So long Pixelbook for now
  • Best Buy selling the Essential Phone for $450
  • RunKeeper adds official support for Fitbit activities
  • Amazon Kindle Oasis brings a blissful reading experience
  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro hands-on
  • HTC U11 Life for $349: A strong phone at this price
  • HTC U11+ looks great too but not if you live in the US
  • Android Wear app brings podcasts to your watch

Running time: 72 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 83MB)

