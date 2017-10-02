iRing reveals limited edition 'Star Wars' 40th anniversary collection

Starting Monday, Star Wars fans can pre-order one of 4,000 limited edition iPhone 7 iRing accessory kits. Aauxx, the maker of iRing smartphone accessories, put the collection together to honor Star Wars 40th anniversary, which occurred in May 2017.

For those unfamiliar, like I was, with iRing before receiving a demo unit and various Star Wars accessories, an iRing attaches to the back of a smartphone, tablet, or iPod Touch.

The ring provides a place for a user's finger for better grip and doubles as a kickstand or hooks to hang the device.

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Included in the collector's box are three iRings: Rebel Alliance, Galactic Empire, and one with a Star Wars 40th anniversary logo. According to Aauxx, the Rebel and Empire iRings are coated in 24K gold. The anniversary iRing is matte black.

Also included in the box is a black leather iPhone 7 case (that should also fit the iPhone 8, an iRing pocket that adds storage for a credit card and ID, four iRing hooks, and an iRing dock. All of which match or feature some sort of Star Wars logo, emblem, or anniversary decoration.

Aauxx sent one of the collections to me, along with various Star Wars iRings. The various iRings feature everyone from BB-8 to Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader and Chewbacca. As previously mentioned, I wasn't all that familiar until installing one of the standard Star Wars iRings on one of my devices. I was surprised at how sturdy it was, particularly when used as a stand.

If you're interested in pre-ordered one of the limited edition kits, you can do so right here.