Is that a computer in your pocket? 6 mobile devices tested

Choosing a portable computing device is getting trickier with the proliferation of PDAs, mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, and more. We take a variety of devices for a spin and weigh up the pros and cons.
|
Yes, it's time to look at mobile devices again. PDA phones and slim-line notebooks are on the menu this month.
PDA Phones
So which PDA/phone is the best? If you ask David Berlind from ZDNet US, he will tell you it's the one attached to the right network. Make sure your carrier has got you covered wherever you roam. Indeed, even if you don't roam, as such, if your workplace is away from the big city lights, certain networks will be of no use to you. Obviously, the greatest device in the world looks pretty hopeless when it drops out at a critical time. On the other hand, if you are used to a Wireless LAN or WAN device, then any standard mobile network is going to seem good in terms of coverage.
Getting back to the machine itself, some have a QWERTY keyboard and others use up part of the touch-screen with a virtual keyboard -- you have to consider what is most practical for you and your staff. Are 3375 colours enough, or do you really need 65,536? Is your IT department more comfortable with a particular operating system?
If your company needs a fleet of PDA phones, standardise! Your IT people won't thank you if they have deal with the idiosyncrasies and security risks inherent in a heterogeneous collection of new devices.
Portable PCs
|
Battery life
For me, one of the most critical issues is battery life. I don't want to be constantly thinking about how long the power will last when there's a job to be done. There are two basic solutions to this problem: get more power, or use less of it.
Ensure that your new device has replaceable, rechargeable batteries. Often the available replacement batteries will have higher capacities than the standard ones supplied. Also, make a point of using mains power when it is available, or even 12V if you spend a lot of your time in the car. Generally you should be able to get adaptors to connect your phone into a car's electrics.
Certain functions are far more energy-consuming than others. Wireless communications are worth minimising, whether it be a wireless or a mobile network. Extensive Net surfing will seriously compromise battery life. In dark environments, a backlit screen is great, but again power hungry. Beware also of unnecessarily fast processors: extra features require extra energy.
Memory
For a PDA or phone, the OS along with basic applications will be stored in ROM. RAM is for your extras. If you are only looking for a communications device and diary then you will not be too concerned about memory; even 8MB of RAM will be plenty. More would be advisable if you wish to store video or MP3 files. Additional applications that might be required will, naturally, further increase RAM requirements. Just remember not to use your entire RAM for data storage. Like your desktop PC, a certain amount of RAM is required for working space. You will pay in terms of application speed if insufficient memory is available. Actually some devices will not allow the user to get at all the RAM. Remember that you are still in contact with the Internet. Files can be stored on a server and downloaded as required. Not only that, some PDA/phones have memory expansion slots for further storage by using memory cards such as SD or Memory Stick and other devices.
Processor
Remember that a faster processor means faster battery drainage. Decide how much of a priority you place on computational speed. Can you afford to wait an extra second or so to process image files? Do you plan to do complex spreadsheet, document, or image manipulations? Typically PDAs will be in then 120-400MHz range. By contrast the PortÃƒÂ©gÃƒÂ© notebook and Stylistic tablet we looked at have 1GHz processors.
Security
The greatest security risk with PDA Phones is loss. Requiring passwords on power up offers some protection, but chances are you will leave the device on -- after all, it's a phone as well. Also, such features will not protect data kept on removable media which might be present. Consider encrypting valuable data. Better still, avoid storing valuable data on your PDA at all. Can you afford to have your address book in the hands of your competitors? How much data you store on a mobile device is likely to vary with the capabilities of the machine. Detailed documents may not be present on a device without capacity to edit them, unless they are imported for inspection.
Malicious code is not a serious risk as yet, but manufacturers of hardware and security software are taking the possibilities seriously. A Trojan called Backdoor Brador A has been discovered that affects ARM processors, which are used by a wide variety of devices, including those from Handspring, Motorola, Palm, and Texas Instruments. The Trojan can take complete control of a PDA and allow files to be stolen.
A virus, known as WinCE Duts A, has also been discovered (actually it was sent to antivirus software manufactures to illustrate a security flaw in Windows CE). It has no payload and won't spread without the user's express permission, but it proves the point that viruses on portable devices are at least theoretically possible.
There is definitely potential for viruses to become as serious a threat to PDA security as they are to PCs today. The threat is likely to be realised as PDA use becomes more widespread.
Fujitsu Stylistic ST5010
|
If you plan to use your Tablet PC outdoors you should consider the ST5011. Although the 5011 has a smaller screen (10.4in TFT as opposed to 12.1in TFT), it is a reflective, front-lit design much better suited to full sunlight. The screen can be used in portrait or landscape mode. The weight is about one and a half kilos.
It has an Intel or Atheros 802.11 wireless chipset built in, but if you want Bluetooth you'll need to attach it externally via PC card or USB. Ethernet and 56K modem are included.
|Product
|Fujitsu Stylistic ST5010
|Price
|AU$3,999 (excluding keyboard and dock)
|Vendor
|Fujitsu
|Phone
|1800 288 283
|Web
|www.lifebook.com.au
|Interoperability
|Windows for Tablets operating system, wireless LAN connectivity
|Futureproofing
|Excellent potential for expasion, particularly with dockling station; up to 2GB memory
|ROI
|½
|Many feautres but very expensive
|Service
|Three-year warranty.
|Rating
|½
HP iPAQ H5550
|
You don't need to password protect the H5550, it comes with a biometric fingerprint reader. This does take some getting used to. GPS is also an option, if you wish to pay another AU$1000 for attachments and software.
We found it all too easy to hit the volume control buttons, thus causing the volume dialog box to appear over our work at all sorts of odd times. (At least the keys are convenient when you need them!)
|Product
|HP iPAQ H5550
|Price
|AU$1,199
|Vendor
|HP
|Phone
|13 23 93
|Web
|www.hp.com.au
|Interoperability
|Windows-based Pocket PC operating system, wireless LAN connectivity
|Futureproofing
|Biometric ID, plenty of memory built in.
|ROI
|Powerful, compact, and reasonably priced.
|Service
|One-year warranty
|Rating
|½
Motorola A925
|
The A925 has a virtual keyboard. While the keyboard is only a click away when needed, it seems to me that it would better for the keyboard to appear automatically in situations where it likely to be used (eg, writing notes or e-mails).
|Product
|Motorola A925
|Price
|AU$756
|Vendor
|3
|Phone
|131 683
|Web
|www.three.com.au
|Interoperability
|Uses the Symbian OS, which has limited application support
|Futureproofing
|Struggles in some areas, but includes Bluetooth
|ROI
|Reasonably priced
|Service
|One-year warranty
|Rating
PalmOne Handspring Treo 600
|
Transferring data to and from the desktop is very easy once the relevant software is installed. We do, however, suggest that you read the instructions before attempting this, much as we hate to use instruction manuals.
|Product
|PalmOne Handspring Treo 600
|Price
|AU$1099
|Vendor
|PalmOne
|Phone
|1800 350 535
|Web
|www.palm.com/au
|Interoperability
|Uses the popular Palm OS, which has excellent application support
|Futureproofing
|½
|Plenty of built-in memory, but has a small screen
|ROI
|½
|Bluetooth would have been nice for the price
|Service
|One-year warranty
|Rating
|½
RIM Blackberry 7730
|
The size of these machines is great. They easily fit into a shirt or jacket pocket and they come with a solid, plastic case and belt clip. The BlackBerry uses a real keyboard; there is no virtual keyboard or stylus. Although the keys are fairly small, we didn't encounter the same problem as with the Treo of hitting more than one key at a time.
|Product
|RIM Blackberry 7730
|Price
|AU$1099
|Vendor
|Research in Motion (available through telcos such as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone)
|Phone
|N/A
|Web
|www.blackberry.com
|Interoperability
|Proprietary OS; very limited application support
|Futureproofing
|Adequate memory with a decent screen size
|ROI
|½
|A fair price for what's included
|Service
|One-year warranty
|Rating
Toshiba PortÃƒÂ©gÃƒÂ© R100
|
Ports include USB 2.0, video, Ethernet, and fax/modem. The touch pad works very well. External USB drives are available.
|Product
|Toshiba PortÃƒÂ©gÃƒÂ© R100
|Price
|AU$1999
|Vendor
|Toshiba
|Phone
|13 30 70
|Web
|www.isd.toshiba.com.au
|Interoperability
|Ships with Windows operating system, wireless LAN connectivity
|Futureproofing
|Reasonable expansion facilities and larger hard disk available
|ROI
|Powerful at a reasonable price
|Service
|Three-year warranty
|Rating
Specifications
|Product
|Fujitsu Stylistic ST5010
|HP iPAQ H5550
|Motorola A925
|Vendor
|Fujitsu
|HP
|3
|Phone
|1800 288 283
|13 23 93
|131 683
|Web
|www.lifebook.com.au
|www.hp.com.au
|www.three.com.au
|Warranty
|3 years
|1 year
|No information supplied
|Form factor
|Tablet PC
|Pocket PC
|PDA/Phone
|Price
|AU$3999 (excluding keyboard and dock)
|AU$1199
|AU$756
|Processor type and speed
|Intel Pentium M, 1GHz
|Intel PXA255, 400MHz
|N/A
|RAM
|256MB
|128MB
|8MB
|Hard drive
|40GB
|N/A
|N/A
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|GSM/GPRS, Bluetooth
|Services
|E-mail, Internet
|E-mail, Internet
|Videotalk, E-mail, Voice/SMS, Internet, GPS where available
|Security
|Password
|Password, fingerprint
|Password
|Ports and expansion slots
|IEEE 1394, Video, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Modem, flash memory
|Sychronisation port, PC card, flash memory
|USB
|Input devices
|Stylus
|Shortcut buttons, stylus
|Stylus, navigation keys, camera
|Display
|12.1in XGA TFT
|3.8in TFT touchscreen
|2.8in touchscreen
|-Resolution
|1024 x 768
|240 x 320
|208 x 320
|-Colours
|65K
|65K
|65K
|Dimensions (mm
|324 x 220 x 22
|138 x 84 x 16
|148.5 x 60 x 24
|Weight
|1.55kg
|207g
|212g
|Operating system
|Microsoft Windows XP Tablet PC Edition
|Microsoft Windows Pocket PC 4.2
|Symbian
|Battery
|Removable, rechargable lithium ion
|Removable, rechargable lithium ion
|Removable, rechargable lithium polymer
|Battery life (vendor estimate)
|4 hours
|3-4 hours for a power user, up to 12 hours without using wireless
|2 hours talk, 90 hours standby
|Product
|Handspring Treo 600
|RIM BlackBerry 7730
|Toshiba PortÃƒÂ©gÃƒÂ© R100
|Vendor
|Palm
|Research in Motion (available through telcos such as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone)
|Toshiba
|Phone
|1800 350 535
|Contact your carrier for details
|13 30 70
|Web
|www.palm.com/au
|www.blackberry.com
|www.isd.toshiba.com.au
|Warranty
|1 year
|1 year
|3 years
|Form factor
|PDA/Phone
|PDA/Phone
|Ultraslim notebook
|Price
|AU$1099
|AU$1099
|AU$1999
|Processor type and speed
|Texas Instr. OMAP 1510
|N/A
|Intel Pentium M, 1GHz
|RAM
|32MB
|16 MB + 2MB SRAM
|512 MB
|Hard drive
|N/A
|N/A
|40GB EIDE
|Connectivity
|GSM/GPRS, IR
|GSM/GPRS
|802.11b
|Services
|E-mail, Voice/SMS, Internet
|E-mail, Voice/SMS, Mobile Data Service, Calendar, Internet
|E-mail, Internet
|Security
|Password
|Password
|Password
|Ports and expansion slots
|Expansion card slot, USB
|USB
|IEEE 1394, Video, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Modem, CardBus (Type I/II), Flash Memory
|Input devices
|Backlit keyboard, stylus, camera
|Backlit keypad, trackwheel
|Keyboard, touch pad
|Display
|2.5in LCD touchscreen
|Backlit TFT
|12.1in TFT
|-Resolution
|160 x 160
|240 x 240
|1024 x 1536
|-Colours
|3375
|65K
|16M
|Dimensions (mm)
|112 x 60 x 22
|121 x 77 x 18
|285 x 230 x 20
|Weight
|168g
|142g
|1.1kg
|Operating system
|Palm OS 5.2
|BlackBerry Desktop
|Microsoft Windows XP
|Battery
|Rechargable lithium ion
|Removable, rechargable lithium ion
|Removable, rechargable lithium ion
|Battery life (vendor estimate)
|6 hours talk, 10 days standby
|5 hours talk, 9 days standby
|2 hours
How we tested
|
What operating system does the device run and how easy is it to find applications that run on it?
Futureproofing
How easily can the device be expanded to meet with your future needs for storage and functionality?
ROI
Do the features, usability, and performance justify the price?
Service
How long is the warranty? What service and maintenance contracts are available?
What to look for
- Battery life: the longer the better.
- Robustness: do the products bounce well?
- Ease of input: do you have sausage fingers that press four keys instead of one on the device's mini keypads? (If so you may have trouble with the Treo 600.)
- Removable memory: pick one type and try and ensure all your devices have the same type; there is nothing more annoying than having five devices with five different removable memory card types.
Final words
The devices reviewed here serve more than one purpose. While a PDA/phone might be ideal for your needs if you are simply looking for good communications between the office and roaming reps., more powerful computing needs would be better served with separate phone and portable PC (whether it be a pocket PC or a full laptop).
In terms of value, it's a competitive market and so you generally get what you pay for, whatever the brand. If you pay for a lot of features you don't need, that's where you lose out on value for money. Also make sure that your network actually supports all the features your device's hardware is theoretically capable of.
Editor's choice:
RIM Blackberry 7730, Toshiba PortÃƒÂ©gÃƒÂ© R100
|
On the Portable PC side all three devices had their merits, but I must finally select the Toshiba PortÃƒÂ©gÃƒÂ© for being above average! This mini-notebook is at home on the desk at work and on your lap in the field. It has all the power of the Stylistic, without the bells and whistles (and price). If you already have a decent notebook and need a smaller, yet still powerful machine, I highly commend the iPAQ, which has handwriting recognition even if it can't compete with that of the Stylistic. The Stylistic is a great machine, but it's very hard to justify the price tag.
This article was first published in Technology & Business magazine.
Click here for subscription information.
About RMIT IT Test Labs
|
Join Discussion