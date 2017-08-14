IT jobs growth could be slowing as sluggishness persists sequentially

Information technology job growth is showing sluggishness in recent months, but delivering gains compared to a year ago.

According to the TechServe Alliance, which is the trade association for IT and engineering staffing industry, the number of IT jobs grew 0.1 percent sequentially in July.

Compared to a year ago, IT employment was up 2.9 percent, said TechServe. Engineering employment was also up 0.1 percent sequentially.

The sequential growth isn't necessarily a reason to ring alarm bells, but TechServe noted that IT job growth has been sluggish on a month-to-month basis for the last three months.

TechServe CEO Mark Roberts said there's a shortage of tech talent and that's hurting job growth. Concerns about immigration policies may also be a factor.

Here's the breakdown on TechServe's IT employment index.

A longer term trend to watch will be automation and how it affects IT jobs.