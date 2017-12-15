iTunes won't be in the Microsoft Store this year

At Microsoft's Build conference in May this year, officials made a surprising announcement: iTunes would be coming to the Windows 10 Store before the end of calendar 2017.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but this isn't happening this year after all.

"We have been working with Microsoft to deliver the full iTunes experience to our customers and we need a little more time to get it right," said an Apple spokesperson via an emailed statement.

I'm hearing the plans still remains for iTunes to come to the Windows 10 (now called Microsoft) Store at some point. But neither Apple nor Microsoft is providing any updated timing. Apple officials also declined to share what specifically is holding this up.

The lack of iTunes in the Windows Store may be most disappointing to Windows 10 S users, as that version of Windows only can run apps that are available in the Microsoft Store. Microsoft has been positioning Windows 10 S as well suited for students and others who want longer battery life and better security, but are willing to trade those features for being restricted to Store apps only.