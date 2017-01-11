JetBlue makes satellite Wi-Fi free on all flights

(Image: JetBlue)

JetBlue is the first US airline to provide free satellite Wi-Fi connectivity on every aircraft in its fleet, from "departure gate to arrival gate," the airline announced on Wednesday.

Dubbed Fly-Fi, JetBlue touts in-flight Wi-Fi speeds capable of streaming Amazon video in the 12Mbps to 15Mbps range. The airline began rolling Fly-Fi out to its fleet in 2013, and it's completely free for passengers.

Fly-Fi builds on JetBlue's existing in-flight offerings offered on seatback televisions and personal devices:

36 channels of free DIRECTV on E190 and A320 aircraft and 100-plus channels on A321 aircraft

100-plus channels of free SiriusXM fleet-wide

Free Hollywood blockbusters on seatback televisions

Newly added audio/visual on-demand (AVOD) on A321 touchscreens at every seat, allowing customers to choose and control playback of nearly 30 curated movie selections including the latest Hollywood blockbusters and JetBlue crewmember picks

Curated video from Amazon, PureWow, and more on the JetBlue TV channel

Gogo, an in-flight Wi-Fi service found in many other airlines, typically charges around $20 for in-flight internet access.

"It's 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it." Jamie Perry, VP of marketing, at JetBlue said in a statement. "That's why we're so proud that JetBlue is now the only airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV and movies for all customers on every plane."

Fun fact: JetBlue also touts the most leg room in coach. JetBlue carries more than 35 million customers a year to 100 cities in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with an average of 925 daily flights.