Jobs tipped for chairman's seat at Apple

In a move that would be fairytale-like if not for the desperate situation in which Apple finds itself, Jobs will complete a spectacular return to prominence by accepting the vacant chairman's seat. Adding glitz to the occasion, the appointment is reportedly to be announced at next week's Macworld Expo in Boston.

Some Mac experts believe that only the charismatic co-founder of Apple can restore confidence in the developer community. Previous chairman and CEO Gil Amelio had been recruited from National Semiconductor.