Jony Ive is back to managing design at Apple

In 2015, Ive was promoted to chief design officer at Apple.

Apple's design guru Jony Ive is back to managing the design team, after taking a two-year hiatus from day-to-day operations to work on the company's "next big product" as chief design officer.

In 2015, Ive stepped away from his role of an Apple senior vice president where he oversaw hardware, software UI, and retail store design. Apple dubbed it a promotion, and presumably Ive was turning his attention to design Apple Park and iPhone X.

We have reached out to Apple to learn more about Ive's new position change.

On Friday, Apple also updated its leadership page to include the removal of Richard Howarth who was VP of industrial design. Howarth took part of Ive's day-to-day roles in the 2015 change.

General counsel Bruce Sewell and VP of inclusion and diversity Denise Young Smith were also removed as part of previously announced changes.

