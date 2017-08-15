Judge orders LinkedIn to unblock startup from scraping public profile data: Report

Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn must unblock talent management startup HiQ Labs from scraping public profile data within 24 hours, US judge Edward Chen has ruled on Monday.

LinkedIn issued a letter in May asking HiQ -- which uses publicly available "people data" to train its AI models to predict employee behaviour -- to cease scraping its site as it violated its terms and conditions of use.

The letter indicated that LinkedIn had implemented technological measures to prevent HiQ from continuing to scrape its data, and that further attempts to circumvent such protections would be a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Digital Millennium Act.

In June, HiQ initiated legal action against LinkedIn, which has more than 500 million users globally, alleging that the social network was in violation of antitrust laws and that it cannot prove ownership of the data shared publicly by its members.

"This is a case with broad ramifications for free speech, competitiveness, and the fair use of material available to all on the internet," Mark Weidick, CEO at HiQ Labs, said in a statement in July.

"It is important to understand that hiQ doesn't analyze private sections of LinkedIn -- we only review public profile information. We don't republish or sell the data we collect. We use it only as the basis for the valuable analysis we provide to employers. We do nothing more than what employers, recruiters, and HR departments do every day.

"Other for-profit companies, including Google, Yahoo, and Bing, copy and index large portions of the public parts of LinkedIn's website and display that information in their search engine results for all the world to see."

LinkedIn plans to appeal the judge's decision, with a spokesperson telling Reuters it will "continue to fight to protect [its] members' ability to control the information they make available on LinkedIn".