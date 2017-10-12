​Kakao to sync AI platform with Samsung smart appliances

Kakao's AI platform will be synced with Samsung Electronics' home appliances to create new services, the companies have said.

Kakao I will be used to order from Samsung's refrigerators and control its washing machines and air conditioners, among others, via chat app KakaoTalk and AI speaker Kakao Mi.

Users will be able to remotely turn on air conditioners from their car for example, Kakao said, which will be the first service the two cooperate on.

The capability will evolve to enable users to make simple orders to activate multiple tasks at once, the companies said. Later, air purifiers, air conditioners, and robot cleaners will automatically turn off or on depending on the user's movement patterns at home.

The announcement follows the companies saying last month that they would sync their AI platforms, Kakao I and Bixby, going forward.

Samsung has earlier said that all its home appliances will have smart features by 2020.

Kakao is planning to provide an open development tool for its AI platform to further engage third parties to develop new products and services.