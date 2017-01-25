Kaspersky Lab appoints new Brazil director

Security firm Kaspersky Lab has appointed a new director general for its Brazil operations.

Roberto Rebouças joined the Russian company in 2014 and served as a director of corporate sales for Brazil prior to being promoted. The executive will report to Claudio Martinelli, Kaspersky's executive director for Latin America.

In his new role, Rebouças will now be accountable for B2B and B2C sales, marketing and business development in Brazil.

In 2015, Kaspersky launched a strategic plan for Brazil that included localizing key business functions and increasing management autonomy in order to double its revenues in the country over the next three years.

The firm has also boosted its data and communications infrastructure and its São Paulo base has doubled in size to accommodate the expected increase in business, with dedicated facilities for training, product testing and customer care.

Kaspersky has often reiterated its investment plans for Brazil independently of the economic challenges the country has faced so far. Within the corporate space, the overall stance is that the firm's products start to be seen by local buyers as offering more value for money.

The Russian vendor claims that it occupies the top spot in the Brazilian consumer market and is now positioned within the top three security vendors in the enterprise space.