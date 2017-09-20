Kaspersky Lab secures contract with Brazilian Armed Forces

Kaspersky Lab has won a tender to supply cybersecurity tools to the Brazilian Air Forces.

After a "complex public competition" through local channel partner EsyWorld, the Russian company said it underwent a "rigorous evaluation process" to establish whether its software offerings were fit for purpose.

The contract has a duration of three years and is worth 8,4 million reais ($2,6 million) in total, of which 4,5 million reais ($1,4 million) will be destined to Army projects alone, with a cybersecurity budget of 2,3 million reais ($735,000) for the Air Force and 1,6 million ($512,000) reais for the Navy.

Kaspersky Lab did not disclose details of the specific products that the Brazilian Armed Forces will be using or when the work will commence, but the official announcement mentions that the some 120,000 computers will be equipped with the new software.

"Winning this tender positions Kaspersky Lab strategically to offer the same solutions to the Brazilian Armed Forces as a whole," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a binding operational directive to all federal agencies, ordering them to discontinue use of Kaspersky software over concerns with the Russian-based company's ties to the Kremlin.